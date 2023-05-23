Dodging a few downpours as we transition into Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clouds and lack of sunshine for much of the day held our temperatures down into the upper 70′s for much of the day, giving those air conditioners a breather.

The clouds will begin to scatter this evening, leading to partly cloudy skies and overnight lows dropping into the middle 60′s.

There is another upper level disturbance tracking along the Red River that will dive south and provide the Piney Woods with a chance to see some rain tomorrow. This feature will combine with remnant outflow boundaries to trigger a 40% chance of scattered downpours on Wednesday. This will be our only chance to see any kind of measurable rainfall in east Texas this week.

Behind that disturbance, we will be in store for partly cloudy skies the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80′s and lows at night in the middle 60′s, which is about on par for this time in late May.

A weak frontal boundary will then try to slide through on Friday. If it can make its way through the Piney Woods, then we will get a low humidity day coming up on Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

The upcoming Memorial Day Observance Weekend will be warm and a bit more humid. We will introduce a low-end, 20% chance of rain to the picture on Sunday and Monday. However, at this point, outdoor plans look to be in good shape as we head into the holiday weekend as cool mornings give way to warmer afternoons with highs knocking on the doorstep of 90-degrees.

It does appear some slightly better odds for getting wet will enter the picture by next Tuesday and the middle of next week once we start to get an onshore flow and better return of moisture moving back into deep east Texas.

Rainfall amounts over the next seven days will not be overly impressive, averaging around a half-an-inch in many locales.

