Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘I ran out of gas’: Man wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off while filling tank

Michael Schlemmer, from Corbin, Kentucky, got a lucky break during a stop for gas, winning $1...
Michael Schlemmer, from Corbin, Kentucky, got a lucky break during a stop for gas, winning $1 million from a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - One Kentucky man got a lucky break during a stop for gas, winning $1 million from a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Michael Schlemmer, from Corbin, needed to fill up his gas tank when he made a stop at the Convenient Food Mart on U.S. Highway 25 West.

“I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there,” Schlemmer told lottery officials. “I had 40 bucks on me and bought $20 worth of gas and bought a ticket.”

Schlemmer bought one $20 “$1,000,000 Luck” scratch-off ticket and noticed he had a winner. He brought it back into the store to show the employees inside.

“The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning,” he said.

Schlemmer’s ticket had the automatic symbol, which won him the $1,000,000 top prize.

“Nothing went through my mind,” Schlemmer said. “I just got up and went back in the store and showed it to them. Until I get the check in my hand, I don’t believe it.”

On Thursday, Schlemmer drove to lottery headquarters in Louisville and walked away with a check for $661,330 after taxes, choosing to take the game’s lump sum payment of $862,000 instead of annuity payments.

Schlemmer told officials he plans on buying a new car and placing the rest of his winnings in savings.

“I told the dealership I’m waiting for a big check to come in and then I hit that,” Schlemmer said.

Convenient Food Mart will receive $8,620 from the Kentucky Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Modisette
DPS report reveals new info in fatal crash involving Lufkin senior
The deadly trade of fentanyl and methamphetamine has made its way into East Texas. A Texas DEA...
DEA agent discusses ‘massive’ East Texas meth lab bust, fentanyl trade
The vehicle crashed on Gaston Road near State Highway 94.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Apple Springs
WATCH: Houston beauty store shoplifting incident turns violent
WATCH: Houston beauty store shoplifting incident turns violent
Nacogdoches man killed in single-vehicle crash near Mount Enterprise

Latest News

U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say
This photo provided by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows John Manchec. Sheriff's...
Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff says
Boiling water
Boil water notice issued for Lilly Grove special utility district
Sana Souleymane won $100,000 on a $3 scratch-off ticket after a nine-year quest to win money in...
Man sends lottery winnings to West African hometown to build classrooms, dance studio