Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to raw cookie dough, CDC says

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A salmonella outbreak in at least six states is being traced back to raw cookie dough, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The food safety alert was issued after 18 known illnesses with two hospitalizations were linked to eating raw cookie dough products from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza.

Nine people said they became ill after eating raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza in the week before they felt sick.

At least two sick people did not eat at Papa Murphy’s, the CDC says. Officials are working to identify a contaminated ingredient in the dough.

The illnesses from the salmonella outbreak were reported in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Utah and Missouri.

The food safety alert was issued after 18 known illnesses with two hospitalizations were linked...
The food safety alert was issued after 18 known illnesses with two hospitalizations were linked to eating raw cookie dough products from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza.(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Papa Murphy’s has temporarily stopped selling its raw chocolate chip cookie dough and s’mores bar dough, and consumers are urged to throw the impacted items away.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection can include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Modisette
DPS report reveals new info in fatal crash involving Lufkin senior
The vehicle crashed on Gaston Road near State Highway 94.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Apple Springs
The deadly trade of fentanyl and methamphetamine has made its way into East Texas. A Texas DEA...
DEA agent discusses ‘massive’ East Texas meth lab bust, fentanyl trade
WATCH: Houston beauty store shoplifting incident turns violent
WATCH: Houston beauty store shoplifting incident turns violent
Nacogdoches man killed in single-vehicle crash near Mount Enterprise

Latest News

Smith County Commissioners Court
Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ...
Target makes changes to LGBTQ merchandise for June pride month after threats to workers
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House
Scenes from a drag show at the state capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how...
Montana first to ban people dressed in drag from reading to children in schools, libraries
A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in a Cleveland neighborhood while moving.
Man killed while packing up U-Haul, moving out of apartment, police say