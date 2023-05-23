Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suicidal man threatens to blow up house after child sexual assault allegations, deputies say

A Sherman man allegedly attempted to blow up his home after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man attempted to commit suicide after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Eulalio Mendoza is charged with indecency with a child under the age of 14.

Deputies said Mendoza turned on the burners in his home and told deputies he was going to blow up the house, located in the 1866 Whitney Rd, and commit suicide after he was confronted about the allegation on May 18.

Mendoza was found by a swing set in the back yard of the home, laying on the ground on his stomach, and was arrested.

The press release states, deputies discovered a small fire in the home, but it was put out and secured.

Mendoza’s was booked into the Grayson County Jail and has a $250,000 bond.

