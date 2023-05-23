WebXtra: Angelina County commissioner’s court approves jail expansion

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - At the commissioner’s court meeting this morning, they approved modifying the agreement with the architects to expand the jail.

Architects came up with three different proposals. The largest expansion comes in at an estimated $19 million and provides 215 beds.

The other two proposals are scaled-down versions in case bids come at a higher rate

Last year, Commissioners budgeted $13 million for the expansion. 10 million from the American rescue plans act and 3 million from the county’s fund balance

The expansion will cover the north end and wrap around the building to the east side.

Sheriff Tom Selman told us the sheriff’s office recommendation is for the larger expansion to be completed. That way, the addition will maximize the capacity supporting their services.

County judge Keith Wright told us they are looking into fund balances and might be looking into loans to cover the additional cost.

