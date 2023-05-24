Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

14-year-old dies after being pulled from golf course pond, police say

Authorities said a teen drowned in a pond at the Pine Island Country Club in Charlotte Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital after being recovered from a golf course pond in North Carolina Monday evening, authorities said.

The Charlotte Fire Department was called to respond to reports of a possible drowning at the Pine Island Country Club just before 7 p.m.

A dive team pulled the teen from the water within minutes of arriving at the golf course.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools identified the teen as Jamir Howard who was a student at Coulwood STEM Academy.

“We are heartbroken by this loss of life, and we grieve with his family and friends,” the school district said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to Jahmir’s family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts.”

Officials said the victim was with two friends when they entered the water and he disappeared. The friends called 911 shortly after.

It is unclear why they got in the water.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle crashed on Gaston Road near State Highway 94.
DPS report details crash that killed 1 near Apple Springs
Lance Modisette
DPS report reveals new info in fatal crash involving Lufkin senior
The vehicle crashed on Gaston Road near State Highway 94.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Apple Springs
Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
The man objected to being charged during his initial court appearance.
Man charged after toddler finds gun in couch and accidentally kills himself

Latest News

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Super Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
FILE - Director Spike Lee, left, and his father Bill Lee attend a special 20th anniversary...
Bill Lee, jazz musician who worked on son Spike Lee’s early movies, dies at 94
Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.
Parent volunteer charged with embezzling $45,000 from high school band’s booster fund, officials say
A Marine Corps reserve officer received a medal for helping bust a human trafficking operation...
Marine helps rescue human trafficking victims
A Marine Corps reserve officer received a medal for helping bust a human trafficking operation...
Marine helps rescue human trafficking victims