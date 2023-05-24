Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amber Alert issued for missing teenage girl from Houston

Marisol Avila
Marisol Avila(Amber Alert)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - An amber alert has been issued for a missing teenage girl from Houston believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Marisol Avila, 14, of Houston, was last spotted wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. She is believed to be with an unknown suspect driving a a tan, late model Subaru Forester with unknown license plate numbers.

She is reported to be 4′05″ and weigh about 110 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

If you or anyone you know has any information about her whereabouts please contact the corresponding authorities.

