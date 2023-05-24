Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Brawl breaks out at Chicago O’Hare International Airport

According to ABC 7 in Chicago, police said a woman was arguing with two people who later attacked her in the baggage claim area.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Illinois - A brawl broke out on Monday night at O’Hare International Airport baggage claim.

The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

According to ABC 7 in Chicago, police said a woman was arguing with two people who later attacked her in the baggage claim area.

One woman was treated for minor injuries and two people are facing misdemeanor charges.

Video Credit: Chicago Critter/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle crashed on Gaston Road near State Highway 94.
DPS report details crash that killed 1 near Apple Springs
Lance Modisette
DPS report reveals new info in fatal crash involving Lufkin senior
The vehicle crashed on Gaston Road near State Highway 94.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Apple Springs
Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

A truck passes crosses placed to honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
US marks one year since Uvalde school shooting
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Officers describe chaos, fear on Jan. 6 as judge weighs prison time for Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges in US Pacific territory
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program