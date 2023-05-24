Carthage Bulldogs set sights on China Spring

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - The Carthage Bulldogs were busy taking in some batting practice Tuesday as they prepare for their round 4 playoff game against China Spring. Head coach Jason Causey says the team just needs to play well and keep doing what they do as they go into this regional semi-final series.

He said, “Well, obviously we’re going to have to play well again, you know, China Spring is a really good ballclub. They’re well coached, and you know, got a lot of history and got a lot of success over there and ... it’s going to be a good quality opponent. You know, we’re going to have to continue to do the things that we do. We’re going to have to pitch and we’re going to have to play defense and we’re going to get some timely hits and minimize mistakes and and play together.”

Brooks Brewster is a pitcher for the Dawgs who you will definitely be seeing on the mound, and he says the pressure of round 4 is something that he welcomes.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” he said. I love pressure and I and I love the energy my teammates bring me and it really gets me going. So I’m pretty excited about this game.”

Brewster said his teammates are ready, too.

“Man my teammates are the best,” he said. “I mean they always get it going in the dugout and on the field and there’s never a dull moment with those guys. They always get it going.”

So watch out for Carthage to keep it going, as spirits have been very high with the team throughout these playoff rounds.

“Yeah, so I mean, we’re good,” added Coach Causey. " I mean, we’re happy to still be playing. You know, it’s like we’ve talked about before. You know, the goal is to get to is to get to Austin and you know, so we’re, this is the next step.”

