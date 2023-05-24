Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Coffee City police searching for suspect accused of assaulting 2 women, fleeing into woods

Henry Woods, 65, is the suspect that Coffee City police are searching for.
Henry Woods, 65, is the suspect that Coffee City police are searching for.(Coffee City Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Coffee City Police Department is working to locate a man they say assaulted two women Tuesday evening.

According to Police Chief Johnjay Portillo, Henry Woods, also known as Boley Woods, age 65, is accused of assaulting two women tonight on Coffee Landing Road. They say he then fled north into some woods between Coffee Landing Road and Diamond Bay Drive.

Woods is described as being 5 feet,11 inches tall, about 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tshirt.

If you see Woods, you are asked to call Coffee City Police Department at 903-876-4946 or Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-677-6311.

Coffee City police searching for suspect who assaulted 2 women, fled into woods
Coffee City police searching for suspect who assaulted 2 women, fled into woods(Coffee City Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Modisette
DPS report reveals new info in fatal crash involving Lufkin senior
The vehicle crashed on Gaston Road near State Highway 94.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Apple Springs
The deadly trade of fentanyl and methamphetamine has made its way into East Texas. A Texas DEA...
DEA agent discusses ‘massive’ East Texas meth lab bust, fentanyl trade
WATCH: Houston beauty store shoplifting incident turns violent
WATCH: Houston beauty store shoplifting incident turns violent
Nacogdoches man killed in single-vehicle crash near Mount Enterprise

Latest News

Jeffrey Dale Shelby is in the Franklin County Jail.
Roommate arrested after elderly man found dead inside Franklin County home
Smith County Commissioners Court
Roommate arrested after elderly man found dead inside Franklin County home
Cherokee County Bust
Nacogdoches County Flooding Damage