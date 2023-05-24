Ex-campus minister who served at Baylor charged with sexual abuse of two boys

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former campus minister assigned to a chartered religious organization at Baylor University was arrested Tuesday on charges he took two boys under the age of 15 to Houston and watched them perform sexual acts in a sauna.

Christopher Hundl, 38, of Waco, was released from the McLennan County Jail Wednesday after posting a $50,000 bond following his arrest on a continuous sexual abuse of a young child charge.

Hundl was not a Baylor employee but had served since 2019 as campus minister for Chi Alpha chapter, a Christian fellowship group at Baylor. He recently resigned from the organization, a Baylor spokeswoman said Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Waco police received referrals from Child Protective Services workers that allege Hundl was in a sauna with two boys and a registered sex offender about two years ago, and the sex offender encouraged the two boys to perform self-gratification.

A Waco police detective contacted Hundl, who told him that the sex offender, as he is described in the affidavit, has been a “spiritual mentor” to Hundl since Hundl was in college. Hundl told the detective that they would masturbate because the man “described this as a spiritual activity.”

Hundl said the man acted as a “grandfather” to the boys, and said that between the summer of 2021 and March 2022, he took the boys to use a sauna at the man’s home in Houston on several occasions. One at least one visit, the man told the children to perform self-gratification, which Hundl said they did while he and the man were in the sauna with the boys.

The scenario happened again in March 2022 in a sauna at Hundl’s residence in Waco, according to an arrest affidavit.

One of the boys, who was 11 at the time, confirmed the alleged incidents in Houston and Waco during a forensic interview. The boy said Hundl and the man also told them not to tell anyone about the alleged abuse, the affidavit alleges.

The boy also said that the man masturbated both boys at the man’s sauna in Houston.

A Waco police spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing.

Continuous sexual abuse of a child carries a minimum penalty upon conviction of 25 years in prison without parole up to life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.