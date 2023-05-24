A few early evening downpours will give way to dry conditions as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Another area of spin in our atmosphere has combined with daytime heating to generate a few heavy downpours across our airspace this afternoon.

Any rain activity on First Alert Radar Network will fizzle once we head toward sundown and lose our daytime heating.

The clouds will begin to scatter this evening as that small-scale feature moves away, leading to partly cloudy skies and overnight lows dropping into the middle 60′s.

We will be getting back to mostly sunny skies and abundant sunshine on Thursday with afternoon highs warming into the upper 80′s with a light northeast wind of 5 mph.

A weak frontal boundary will then try to slide through on Friday. This cold front will come through on the dry side with no rain and very little fanfare. This backdoor cold front will bring in drier air, setting the stage for a couple of cooler nights and low humidity days as we enter the Memorial Day weekend.

The upcoming Memorial Day Observance weekend will be warm and mainly dry as we have no notable weather features to disrupt your outdoor plans.

The cooler mornings will consist of wake-up temperatures in the lower 60′s with the dry air and abundant sunshine leading to highs warming into the upper 80′s each afternoon.

We will introduce a low-end, 20% chance of rain to the picture Memorial Day, but they will be few and far between.

It does appear some slightly better odds for getting wet will enter the picture by next Tuesday and the middle of next week once we start to get an onshore flow and better return of moisture moving back into deep east Texas.

Rainfall amounts over the next seven days will not be overly impressive, averaging around a half-an-inch in many locales.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.