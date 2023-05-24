Lufkin man accused of using cellphone to make women’s restroom recordings

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has been arrested after police say he used a cell phone to illegally record women in a doctor’s office restroom.

According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation into the matter began when a Lufkin police officer was dispatched to a doctor’s office in reference to a camera being found in a restroom. The complainant said she noticed that a cellphone had been taped to the pipe underneath a sink adjacent to a toilet as she was helping her daughter use the restroom.

The phone was identified as belonging to Dusten Lee Daniel, 22, of Lufkin, and a search warrant was obtained and executed to search it. The affidavit states that the subsequent search revealed a video recording of the complainant and her daughter on the date of the alleged incident.

Dusten Daniel has been booked into the Angelina County Jail on a count of invasive visual recording and invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing room. Both have a $7,500 bond.

