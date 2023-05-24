Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Masked men fail to break into Lufkin ATM

Lufkin police are searching for four men who are accused of attempting to break into an ATM.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are searching for four men who are accused of attempting to break into an ATM.

According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, the four masked men attempted to rob an ATM at Commercial Bank of Texas in Downtown Lufkin early Wednesday morning. An officer responded to the bank at 600 S. First Street at 2 a.m. following an alarm call. The suspects fled before the officer arrived.

Pebsworth said surveillance video showed the suspects arrived in a silver, four-door pickup and attempted to forcibly open the ATM, causing an estimated $83,000 in damage. The suspects fled without gaining access to cash.

All of the suspects wore masks, but one mask had a unique design: It was white with a broken heart on the cheek area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

