National Weather Service to conduct storm survey in Walker, Montgomery Counties Wednesday

Better understanding of exactly what happened is expected by Wednesday afternoon or evening
Destructive winds damaged nearly two dozen homes in Huntsville as a storm collapsed over the...
Destructive winds damaged nearly two dozen homes in Huntsville as a storm collapsed over the city Tuesday(Adrienne Bailey)
By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service is expected to conduct a storm survey in Walker and Montgomery Counties in the wake of Tuesday’s destructive and deadly storm Tuesday.

At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged as a storm collapsed just before 3 p.m., creating what is expected to be an intense, downburst wind. Snapped power poles, downed lines, and uprooted trees littered a three-square-mile block near the intersections of Highway 30, Highway 75, and I-45.

Initial storm reports estimated winds as high as 58mph in as damage was first reported in Huntsville. In Montgomery County, a large tree and tree debris was reported in the road and blocking traffic in the area of Panorama Village, south of Willis. Several trees were also reported down on the north side of Lake Conroe around 3:15 p.m. A tornado warning was issued as the storm moved into Conroe, where seven injuries and two fatalities occurred when a home under construction in the Ladera Creek community collapsed.

Storm survey information will be available on the Houston / Galveston National Weather Service office website and KBTX.com.

