National Weather Service to conduct storm survey in Walker, Montgomery Counties Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service is expected to conduct a storm survey in Walker and Montgomery Counties in the wake of Tuesday’s destructive and deadly storm Tuesday.

At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged as a storm collapsed just before 3 p.m., creating what is expected to be an intense, downburst wind. Snapped power poles, downed lines, and uprooted trees littered a three-square-mile block near the intersections of Highway 30, Highway 75, and I-45.

Initial storm reports estimated winds as high as 58mph in as damage was first reported in Huntsville. In Montgomery County, a large tree and tree debris was reported in the road and blocking traffic in the area of Panorama Village, south of Willis. Several trees were also reported down on the north side of Lake Conroe around 3:15 p.m. A tornado warning was issued as the storm moved into Conroe, where seven injuries and two fatalities occurred when a home under construction in the Ladera Creek community collapsed.

The National Weather Service office in Houston/Galveston, Texas will conduct a storm survey...Wednesday, May 24 for the area near Huntsville and Conroe in Walker and Montgomery Counties. The survey is in relation to the severe thunderstorm that moved through the area on May 23, 2023. A final assessment including results of the survey is expected to be completed and transmitted via a Public Information Survey as the survey is completed.

Storm survey information will be available on the Houston / Galveston National Weather Service office website and KBTX.com.

