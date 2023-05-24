National Weather Service: Huntsville Damage due to 80mph wind

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has preliminarily confirmed Tuesday’s storm damage in Huntsville was caused by a microburst with “estimated maximum wind gusts of 80mph.”

More house damage in Huntsville from Tuesday afternoon's storm.



📍Hickory by Bush Miller Park

At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged as a storm collapsed just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, creating what is expected to be an intense, downburst wind. Snapped power poles, downed lines, and uprooted trees littered a three-square-mile block near the intersections of Highway 30, Highway 75, and I-45.

Initial storm reports estimated winds as high as 58mph in as damage was first reported in Huntsville. In Montgomery County, a large tree and tree debris was reported in the road and blocking traffic in the area of Panorama Village, south of Willis. Several trees were also reported down on the north side of Lake Conroe around 3:15 p.m. A tornado warning was issued as the storm moved into Conroe, where seven injuries and two fatalities occurred when a home under construction in the Ladera Creek community collapsed.

Damage in Huntsville is consistent with a microburst with estimated maximum wind gusts of 80mph. Widespread tree damage, which impacted several homes, businesses, and vehicles, was observed.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the storm survey was still ongoing. The survey team is expected to investigate additional storm damage this afternoon in Montgomery County and the Conroe area. Storm survey information will be available on the Houston / Galveston National Weather Service office website and KBTX.com once it is released.

