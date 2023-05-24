Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texas dog bit by venomous snake in backyard; owner warning others

A Sherman pet owner is warning his neighbors about a scary encounter with a snake after he let...
A Sherman pet owner is warning his neighbors about a scary encounter with a snake after he let his dog, Xavier, out in the backyard.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman pet owner is warning his neighbors about a scary encounter with a snake after he let his dog, Xavier, out in the backyard.

“You just walk out, sit in your lawn chair, let your dog do your business, and it happened that quick,” said Larry Sanders.

Sunday turned for the worse when Sanders let his dog, Xavier, out to play in the backyard.

“We heard the dog yell or scream, actually, and we ran outside because he had just been attacked by coyotes on Christmas,” said Sanders. “I said there’s nothing out here. There must be a snake.”

Sure enough, a timber rattlesnake stared back at them.

“It could have very well been deadly,” said Sanders.

Sanders did exactly what Texas Game Wardens said you should do in this situation.

“They can be pretty dangerous,” said Game Warden Bryan Newman. “I would get to the hospital definitely, you know if you got bit by one.”

As the weather warms, Newman said it’s a good idea to get to know the snakes common to this area.

“It’s the timber rattlesnakes, cotton mouth, some people call them water moccasins and copperheads,” said Newman. “Those are the main ones you need to look out for.”

Newman advises removing any piles of brush or rocks near your home and keeping your yard mowed.

“The danger comes, usually, when they’re cornered or surprised,” said Newman.

Xavier returned home Tuesday after two days of anti-venom treatment.

“This was a very expensive lesson,” said Sanders. “I mean three thousand dollars to save your dog. Not everybody’s got that kind of money.”

Sander’s said he wishes he’d checked his yard before letting Xavier out, but maybe his story will serve as a cautionary tale to others this snake season.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Dusten Lee Daniel, 22, of Lufkin.
Lufkin man accused of using cellphone to make women’s restroom recordings
Cesar Olalde was taken to jail and booked for capital murder.
Court records: Suspect accused of killing parents, siblings claims they were cannibals
Four masked men attempted to break into an ATM at Commercial Bank of Texas in Lufkin Wednesday.
Masked men fail to break into Lufkin ATM
Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff

Latest News

Marisol Avila
Amber Alert canceled after missing teenage girl from Houston located
Vincent Berardi, 23, was known to frequent the Davy Crockett National Forest in Ratcliff. At...
Search for missing Fort Worth man centered on national forest in Houston County
palestine students vigil
Vigil held for Palestine ISD students who died in weekend wreck
A suspect is being pursued in Upshur County following the robbery of a game room near Big Sandy...
Authorities searching for Big Sandy man suspected of robbing game room
Lindale veteran discusses Iraq tours, injuries from continued security work
Lindale veteran discusses Iraq tours, injuries from continued security work