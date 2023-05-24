Thursday’s Weather: Chance for rain today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another mild start with a few thunderstorms out closer to I-35 that could move into our western counties before falling apart this morning. This will leave an outflow boundary in the area that should spark a few more thunderstorms later this afternoon across other parts of East Texas. Any thunderstorms that develop this afternoon will weaken and dissipate this evening. Expect a few clouds Thursday morning, then partly cloudy skies by afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the weekend with temperatures near average in the mid 80s.

