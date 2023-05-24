WATCH: Ed Sheeran surprises Florida high school students with free guitars, tickets

From TMX

TAMPA, Florida - Ed Sheeran paid a visit to high school students in Tampa, Florida, last week, ahead of his sold-out concert at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night.

The Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter visited marching band students from both Middleton High School and Blake High School on Friday, and donated guitars to the music program.

A video shared by the Hillsborough County School District shows the singer surprising the students during their practice, then performing for them. In a twist, some of the students performed one of his songs for him.

Sheeran signed autographs for the kids, and all of the students received tickets to his Saturday show.

