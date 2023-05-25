A Better East Texas - Political wars heating up

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Republican Presidential field continues to grow with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott officially joining the race recently. While former President Trump holds the advantage in the polls, it is good to see a diverse field taking shape. No doubt, the road ahead will be bumpy as Trump will deliver attacks designed to keep the others from gaining any ground. You have to hope that the group of declared candidates holds together long enough to get in some healthy debates. Because, as voters, regardless of the political party, we really need the best candidates to wind up on the ballot – not the ones with the best packaging, or the ones that shout the loudest, we need the best overall candidates. Candidates that will respect our country, even with her flaws, and will work to advance meaningful legislation and policy and display leadership we can all be proud of. So, we will have to wait a few more months until the debate season kicks off, and between now and then, we’ll endure the individual campaigning and the reaction of the opponents. We will also need to endure some content that could be malicious so we need to all be on alert for AI generated images and even videos that, if they seem too good to be true, probably aren’t true. Finally, this is the time to rally people to get out and get ready to vote – it is truly the American Way and it will chart America’s course for years to come.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.