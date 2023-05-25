Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches leaders preview 33rd annual Blueberry Festival

Blueberry Festival Preview
Blueberry Festival Preview(KTRE)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The City of Nacogdoches is gearing up for its most famous festival of the year.

Chair of the Blueberry Festival Grace Handler and the Chamber of Commerce spoke with community partners Thursday morning at the Fredonia Hotel about what is in the works for the annual festival. The event attracts thousands from all around East Texas.

“At the end of the festival, during the festival, before the festival, we start seeing things happen in Nacogdoches,” said Handler.

Last year, the chamber reported over $480,000 in direct business sales, supporting over 350 businesses in Nacogdoches and its county. Handler said they have over 200 vendors stationed all across downtown.

“I’m looking forward to another year, this year to be the same or better. We just have so much here to offer to Nacogdoches.”

Handler also said they will have new activities available, including a Bronco Raptor simulator sponsored by Tipton Ford Lincoln and a train ride around Festival Park for both kids and adults.

In the presentation, concert organizer Angela Wiederhold said they would kick off festivities with the Blueberry Bluegrass at the park on June 9. Serval music groups are set to perform.

“Our concert brings in lots of families and kids, and of course, we welcome everyone to bring their pet. We love to have all the puppies at the par,” said Weirderhold.

The Blueberry Festival will be in downtown Nacogdoches starting on June 10.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Dusten Lee Daniel, 22, of Lufkin.
Lufkin man accused of using cellphone to make women’s restroom recordings
Four masked men attempted to break into an ATM at Commercial Bank of Texas in Lufkin Wednesday.
Masked men fail to break into Lufkin ATM
Cesar Olalde was taken to jail and booked for capital murder.
Court records: Suspect accused of killing parents, siblings claims they were cannibals
Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff

Latest News

central pollok
Central Pollok 4th grader donates hair to freshman battling cancer
An East Texas literary team recently won first place at the state competition for the second...
Groveton UIL Literary Criticism team wins 2nd consecutive state competition
After a half-century, an East Texas artist is still perfecting his calling in life. From his...
Power of Prayer: Sculptor Felix Avalos carves religious art from East Texas timber
Power of Prayer: Sculptor Felix Avalos carves religious art from East Texas timber