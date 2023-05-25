Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Thursday’s Weather: Nice and warm today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A few clouds have rolled in overnight, so many places may start out partly to mostly cloudy, but by afternoon, we will be mostly sunny and warm.  Temperatures will reach the mid 80s again today with light winds.  Much the same for tomorrow with sunshine that continues through the weekend.  Temperatures will stay near average in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon.  A few more clouds arrive on Memorial Day with a slight chance for rain late in the day, then a slightly better chance for a few isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday.  Slight chances for rain may continue much of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Dusten Lee Daniel, 22, of Lufkin.
Lufkin man accused of using cellphone to make women’s restroom recordings
Cesar Olalde was taken to jail and booked for capital murder.
Court records: Suspect accused of killing parents, siblings claims they were cannibals
Four masked men attempted to break into an ATM at Commercial Bank of Texas in Lufkin Wednesday.
Masked men fail to break into Lufkin ATM
Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff

Latest News

Marisol Avila
Amber Alert canceled after missing teenage girl from Houston located
Vincent Berardi, 23, was known to frequent the Davy Crockett National Forest in Ratcliff. At...
Search for missing Fort Worth man centered on national forest in Houston County
palestine students vigil
Vigil held for Palestine ISD students who died in weekend wreck
A suspect is being pursued in Upshur County following the robbery of a game room near Big Sandy...
Authorities searching for Big Sandy man suspected of robbing game room