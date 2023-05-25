Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Fort Worth Zoo’s baby elephant Travis takes a tumble

Fort Worth Zoo’s baby elephant Travis took an adorable fall Thursday morning. Credit: Fort Worth Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Zoo’s baby elephant Travis took an adorable fall this morning.

The little guy was walking next to his mother, Belle, next to their enclosure’s pond. While trying to exit the pool, he took a short nosedive, and retreated back to Belle’s side.

Travis turned 3 months old yesterday, and by the looks of it, he’s still getting the hang of things.

