WATCH: Robber attacks Houston gas station customer

On Wednesday, April 5 around 10:00 pm, a man was robbed at a gas pump at a Houston convenience store. Credit: Houston Police / BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
From TMX

HOUSTON, Texas - On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 pm, the complainant was at the gas pumps at a convenience store, located at the 4600 block of North Shepherd, in Houston, Texas.

The complainant stated that while he was standing next to his car, an unknown male approached him and hit him several times in the head with a metal object. The suspect then grabbed the complainant’s wallet and fled the location in an unknown direction.

FILE - A woman pauses as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School, March...
Tennessee judge: Parents at school can try to keep shooter’s writings secret
