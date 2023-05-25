WATCH: Robber attacks Houston gas station customer

From TMX

HOUSTON, Texas - On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 pm, the complainant was at the gas pumps at a convenience store, located at the 4600 block of North Shepherd, in Houston, Texas.

The complainant stated that while he was standing next to his car, an unknown male approached him and hit him several times in the head with a metal object. The suspect then grabbed the complainant’s wallet and fled the location in an unknown direction.

