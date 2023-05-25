Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Storm chasers capture ‘massive’ lightning show near Lubbock

Severe thunderstorms swept through parts of New Mexico and Texas on Wednesday, with large hail and damaging winds. Credit: Rich Hamel/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From TMX

FARWELL, Texas - Severe thunderstorms swept through parts of New Mexico and Texas on Wednesday, with large hail and damaging winds up to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Rich Hamel chased the supercell storm all the way from Tucumcari, N.M., to Lubbock, Texas. Videos shared by Hamel show the powerful storm as it passed over Farwell, Texas, near the border with New Mexico.

“A top 5 storm for ones where I did not witness a tornado and the best storm I’ve seen in New Mexico by far,” Hamel wrote alongside the videos on Facebook.

The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, N.M., warned of hail stones ranging from two inches to the size of tennis balls, and winds up to 70 mph. Some areas were under flash flood warnings due to heavy rain.

The NWS field office in Lubbock, Texas, issued similar warnings in the region as the storms moved southeast overnight, bringing hail, damaging winds and flooding.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

