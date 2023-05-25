Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Woman goes into labor while attending music festival; artist congratulates new mother

A woman who was pregnant and not due for weeks ended up going into labor at the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival in Las Vegas. (Source: KVVU)
By Regina Ahn and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A pregnant woman attending a music festival in Las Vegas had to cut her experience a little short.

Cristina Celis told KVVU that she was taking it easy at 32 weeks pregnant while enjoying her time at the Electric Daisy Carnival last weekend.

“We were there for the whole weekend, felt completely fine, and was just vibing to the music,” she said.

But it was during artist Zedd’s performance, something felt odd.

“Out of nowhere on Saturday night I started to get some weird pains, it’s my first baby so I wasn’t sure what I was feeling,” Celis said.

After a quick trip to the medic at the rave, she said she was in an ambulance on her way to the University Medical Center.

“They transferred me within 30 minutes to the hospital and within 15 minutes she was here,” Celis said.

Six weeks early, little Izzabella Daisy Garcia was born.

Celis and her boyfriend, Landon Garcia, came into town from Southern California. They said they are sad to be away from family with their baby remaining in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“It’s just hard not being there with her 100 percent of the time,” Celis said.

But doctors say Izzabella should be able to leave the NICU in about six to eight weeks.

The couple thanked everyone for the support they have received, even getting attention from Zedd and other artists who performed at the festival.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Dusten Lee Daniel, 22, of Lufkin.
Lufkin man accused of using cellphone to make women’s restroom recordings
Four masked men attempted to break into an ATM at Commercial Bank of Texas in Lufkin Wednesday.
Masked men fail to break into Lufkin ATM
Cesar Olalde was taken to jail and booked for capital murder.
Court records: Suspect accused of killing parents, siblings claims they were cannibals
Tell us about a wonderful nurse in your life

Latest News

Tyler studio owner recalls ‘70s recording session with Tina Turner
Tyler studio owner recalls ‘70s recording session with Tina Turner
Gregg County commissioners court discusses fiscal responsibility, budget challenges
Gregg County commissioners court discusses fiscal responsibility, budget challenges
Blueberry Festival
Tyler Police Department revamping methods to increase recruitment
Tyler police department revamping methods to increase recruitment
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a reception to celebrate the Jewish new year in the...
Biden releases new strategy to tackle rise in antisemitism, says ‘hate will not prevail’