Beckville and Douglass split series

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Carthage at Jim Reeves Memorial it would be 4th round playoff action between Beckville and Douglass.

In the first inning Douglass get’s its first runner on a hit batsman. The next batter would walk, but a pop fly to centerfield would end the chance of an early rally for the Indians.

With the Bearcats up to bat and a runner on first with one out, Douglass would get the chance to show off it’s defense when a grounder up the middle to the second baseman allows him to step on second and turn two for the double play to end the inning.

In the second, Douglass trying to get things started with two outs when the runner on first decides to try to steal, but gets gunned down by Beckville catcher Daxton Etheredge. Game scoreless after an inning and a half.

Then in the bottom of the second Bearcats begin to get it going thanks to an error in the outfield allowing Matt Barr to get to second base. He would get to third and then be driven in after a line drive by Braxton Bullock to put the Bearcats up 1-0.

The Bearcats would go on to score many more to follow and end up with a shutout victory in game 1. Beckville wins it 13-0 getting the 10 run rule in only 4 innings of play.

Game two would follow and Douglass would manage to get the win 3-2 to split the series. The Deciding game three will be Saturday

