Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 21

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Across the country trains are stopping for days, cutting off communities. Children climb between train cars to get to school. First responders can’t reach those in need of help. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Railroaded: Across America, trains are stopping on tracks and blocking roadways – sometimes for hours. In some cases, as our cameras caught on video, children are dangerously crossing stopped trains, crawling under the cars to get to and from school. In others, emergency responders are unable to quickly reach people in danger. In this story, we partner with ProPublica to look at the tens of thousands of complaints to the federal government about blocked crossings, talk to people in towns where trains frequently stop – plus question lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg about what can be done.

Long Trains Pose Safety Concerns, Challenges: Railroads are a vital part of the history of the United States and its economy. More freight moves by rail than any other mode of transportation, passing through major cities and small communities. InvestigateTV partnered with ProPublica and KCTV to reveal the challenges communities face as trains get longer and longer.

Key Provisions Move Forward in Senate: Two critical provisions designed to protect children from stalled trains that block pathways to schools across the nation were successfully added to legislation making its way through the United States Senate. The provisions, introduced by Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, (D-GA), were added into the Railway Safety Act of 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Dusten Lee Daniel, 22, of Lufkin.
Lufkin man accused of using cellphone to make women’s restroom recordings
Vincent Berardi, 23, was known to frequent the Davy Crockett National Forest in Ratcliff. At...
Search for missing Fort Worth man centered on national forest in Houston County
central pollok
Angelina Co. 4th grader donates hair to freshman battling cancer
Four masked men attempted to break into an ATM at Commercial Bank of Texas in Lufkin Wednesday.
Masked men fail to break into Lufkin ATM

Latest News

Video of a large waterspout was captured off the coast of Islamadora, Florida.
WATCH: Huge waterspout captured off Islamadora
WebXtra: Lufkin dermatologist gives skin cancer prevention tips for Don’t Fry Day
Today is National Don’t Fry Day, which always falls on the Friday before Memorial Day Weekend.
WebXtra: Lufkin dermatologist gives skin care tips for Don’t Fry Day
WATCH: Feisty 11-foot alligator lunges at trappers in Florida
East Texas Ag News: Managing summer weeds