By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another mild start with fair skies and temperatures in the 60s.  This afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.  Expect winds to stay light and somewhat variable in direction.  Mostly sunny skies continue into the weekend with warm conditions.  A few more clouds arrive Monday for Memorial Day.  By Monday afternoon, a few thunderstorms will pop up around East Texas and at least a slight chance for rain may continue off and on for most of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Dusten Lee Daniel, 22, of Lufkin.
Lufkin man accused of using cellphone to make women’s restroom recordings
Vincent Berardi, 23, was known to frequent the Davy Crockett National Forest in Ratcliff. At...
Search for missing Fort Worth man centered on national forest in Houston County
Four masked men attempted to break into an ATM at Commercial Bank of Texas in Lufkin Wednesday.
Masked men fail to break into Lufkin ATM
central pollok
Pollok Central 4th grader donates hair to freshman battling cancer

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-26-23
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
