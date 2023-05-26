‘Texas 4000′ makes a stop in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A group of University of Texas students called, Texas 4000 for Cancer, are biking to Anchorage, Alaska in hopes of providing information about cancer prevention and early detection.

Each student has a personal reason for joining the fight with one common goal to provide hope, knowledge, and charity for the battle against cancer. Hope is shared by riding for those affected by cancer and to let them know they are fighting for a world with no cancer. Knowledge is given by providing the communities with life-saving information to help prevent cancer. Charity is shown by contributing to cancer research and cancer support services.

Prior to becoming part of Texas 4000, students must apply and raise $4,500. That’s the amount of miles from Austin to Anchorage. They also must have 2,000 training miles with their team, volunteer 50 hours of community service and help plan every aspect of the ride. Previous cycling experience is not a requirement.

The ride will take a total of 70-days with several stops along the way.

“They’re riding for an incredible cause,” said owner of 9th Street Studio Becky Raeke. “I mean 23 young people that are in college going so far, you know for such a cause is really something that’s admiral so we want to support that in whatever way but also want to support anyone coming through Wichita Falls on a cross country journey.”

The students split in half on day two forming two groups. “Ozark” and “The Rockies”. They take two different paths to help spread more information. The bikers rejoin just before they reach Alaska to ride the last nine days together.

“The reason that we split into different routes is so that we can spread our mission throughout more parts of the country and continent,” said senior Carolina Bruce. “We meet up in Whitehorse just before we reach Alaska and that’s basically so that our team can finish as one big team”

For the riders, each morning begins with a ride dedication and sharing who they are riding for that day and show that they support them.

“I personally ride for my grandfather,” said Bruce. “He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer when I was a freshman in college and he was given a month to live. I’m riding personally for the knowledge pillar and I would love for more research and more treatments so that a diagnosis like my grandfather’s doesn’t have to be terminal.”

Students are estimated to arrive in Alaska on July 28, 2023.

