WATCH: Feisty 11-foot alligator lunges at trappers in Florida

HOMESTEAD, Florida (KLTV) - An 11-foot alligator was caught by authorities after scaring a resident who was out exercising.

“Keep tight so he can’t lunge at me so badly,” the handler said just before the alligator lunged.

This will get your adrenaline pumping! It’s almost like something out of Jurassic Park: an 11-foot alligator was trapped at 3:30 a.m. Thursday after a resident was out exercising and crossed paths with it near the Homestead sports complex on 152nd Avenue.

The call first came into Homestead police, and Todd Hardwick along with his trappers at Pesky Critters Wildlife Control were quickly dispatched. After quite the battle, they successfully captured the gator.

Tips for residents if they encounter an alligator:

Don’t walk pets near the water’s edge, always keep dogs on a leash near lakes and canals and stay at least 20 feet away from the water’s edge when walking near these areas.

Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn. Therefore, avoid swimming at night. Do not swim outside of posted swimming areas or in waters that might be inhabited by large alligators. Dogs often attract an alligator’s interest, so do not swim with your dog.

Never feed an alligator. That is dangerous and illegal. Dispose of fish scraps in garbage cans at boat ramps and fish camps. Do not throw them into the water. Although you are not intentionally feeding alligators when you do this, the result can be the same.

Alligators are a fundamental part of Florida’s wetlands, swamps, rivers and lakes, and they are found in all 67 counties.

