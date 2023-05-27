Cowboys Coach McCarthy on new offensive staff

FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys have undergone many changes including their coaching staff, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Head Coach Mike McCarthy on the transition.

He said, “the way that rooms structured is really similar to the way I’ve always done it in, in my past experience, you know it’s a little different with Kellen and Doug but I just look at more of a continuation of what’s already been established, but the quarterback position is, is something that we give a lot of focus to Brian and myself and Scotty are and are pretty much the majority of time, but let Scott Tolzien has done a tremendous job so far.”

