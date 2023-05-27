Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston Texans getting to know each other at OTA’s

A "Uvalde Strong" sticker is displayed on a Houston Texans helmet prior to an NFL football...
A "Uvalde Strong" sticker is displayed on a Houston Texans helmet prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Texans are getting familiar with each other and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans at OTA’s this week. Texans newly drafted quarterback CJ Stroud recently spoke out on how the process has been going for him.

“It’s coming. I mean, it’s gonna be a process,” he said. “It doesn’t happen overnight. So just trying to learn from the guys who’ve been in offense before, like, I know, Case has been in offense before. So just trying to learn from him a lot. Davis knows a lot about the game. So learn from him learn from some of the events, and kind of just been my approach is little by little.”

Texans wide receiver Robert Woods stated, “And I see from our defense side, a lot of energy, a lot of juice, spreading over to the offense. I think a lot of hungry players, hungry coaches, I feel like this is a similar situation and I feel like too when I came to LA with a young McBay, some people say it was a rebuild, but I feel like it was just a team buying into the culture, believing in your coach believing in the system. And I think Coach Ryan’s has that here. We got a lot of young players buy into this offense and to this defense to this culture, and we can change this environment.”

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said, “we’re starting brand new right now, and we’ll create our own path. We’ll set our own path. That’s what it is about to be about the 2023 Texans. Nothing that happened in the past right now. We’re not concerned with it at all.”

