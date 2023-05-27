Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches biker groups host wall wash event for veteran memorial

Nacogdoches wall wash
Nacogdoches wall wash(KTRE)
By Avery Gorman
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Motorcycle clubs came together Saturday to wash the veteran memorial wall in Nacogdoches.

Dozens of members from Warrior Brotherhood as well as the Free Wheelers motorcycle club came across the state to be here today.

The veteran memorial wall is located outside of the Nacogdoches County Courthouse, and it honors local fallen veterans.

Sweeping, power washing and scrubbing were all done to make the memorial look its very best.

“We are a veteran motorcycle club. We’re vets helping vets, that’s our mission. And so, every single one of my brothers, my colors, has served this country. Some of us have had brothers that have fallen, so a way to keep them alive and a way for the community to keep them alive is to do something like this,” said Garid Thomas, Army e4 specialist and chapter sergeant with Warrior Brotherhood motorcycle club.

This is the first year they’ve hosted the event. The goal is to clean the area up for family, friends and the public to visit on Memorial Day to remember the fallen.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Lufkin dermatologist gives skin cancer prevention tips for Don’t Fry Day
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures ticked up in...
Measure of inflation closely tracked by Fed increased in April
central pollok
Angelina Co. 4th grader donates hair to freshman battling cancer

Latest News

Flags have been placed in the cemetery.
Lufkin holds cemetery flag display for Memorial Day
Recently, a historical marker and old school bell were unveiled at the old Redland School.
Mark in Texas History: Old Redland School recognized for 1800s roots
central pollok
Angelina Co. 4th grader donates hair to freshman battling cancer
Blueberry Festival Preview
Nacogdoches leaders preview new additions to 33rd annual Blueberry Festival