Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

A few showers possible tomorrow. Showers and isolated thunderstorms possible on Memorial Day (Monday).
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a lovely first day of our holiday weekend with lots of sunshine and warm afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s. Skies will remain dry this evening and temps will be mild in the lower 70s by 10 PM. Sunday starts off with a decent amount of sunshine and morning lows in the lower to middle 60s but be prepared for another quick warm up back into the middle to upper 80s in the afternoon. A stray shower or two will be possible later tomorrow, although coverage will remain quite limited and any rain that does form will be brief. There will be a better shot at showers and even a few thunderstorms on Monday (Memorial Day), especially during the afternoon. Don’t feel like you need to cancel any outdoor plans but be sure you have somewhere indoors to get to quickly in case any pop-up storms get a little too close. Remember, if you are close enough to hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning! We’ll see similar rain chances on Tuesday before PM showers become a bit spottier for the remainder of the week. Easterly winds return by next Thursday which will really slow down our warming trends, keeping mornings muggy and mild in the middle 60s, and afternoon highs warm in the middle to upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Lufkin dermatologist gives skin cancer prevention tips for Don’t Fry Day
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures ticked up in...
Measure of inflation closely tracked by Fed increased in April
central pollok
Angelina Co. 4th grader donates hair to freshman battling cancer

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips 5-27-23
Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
Lots of sunshine and low humidity will greet us as we enter the Memorial Day Observance weekend