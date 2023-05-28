Improved, compact solar devices offer East Texans severe weather solutions

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas weather can vary from blistering heat to storms to freezing temperatures, and all of it can lead to loss of power. But, there are ways to prepare.

Some East Texans are taking to solar lights to solve the first problem of power loss: lighting. New designs actually make using solar units for indoor light much easier.

Far from the huge panels of years ago, new units are much more compact, with easy-to-use control panels and even USB ports to charge hand-held devices.

At places like Ace Hardware in Hawkins, Store Manager Paul Stevens said people need to think about preparedness all year long.

He said people are seeing the practical application of solar in the event of freezes, storms or times when the power grid goes down. It can offer an alternative way to get indoor light to survive an outage.

