Dodging a few scattered downpours in the Piney Woods as we head through Tuesday

Weather Where You Live
An upper level disturbance will keep scattered downpours in the forecast on Tuesday.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen a few heavy downpours develop and pop-up with the heating of the day on this Memorial Day afternoon in deep east Texas.

These scattered downpours will be in a weakening trend and will wane by sundown, giving way to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 60′s.

An upper level disturbance spinning near southeast Texas will combine with daytime heating to generate a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon.  Outside of any cooling downpours, it will be warm and a bit more humid with highs in the upper 80′s.

Wednesday’s rain chance will drop off to 20% as only isolated showers are expected.

With a ridge of high pressure expected to build overhead from the middle of the week through Friday, we will be back under partly cloudy skies and dry conditions with highs warming to around 90-degrees, which is right on par for where we should be as we enter the month of June.

There are signs that this ride of high pressure breaks down this weekend, opening up the door for scattered showers and thunderstorms to re-enter the picture across the Piney Woods.

We have the rain chance on Saturday at 30% before it goes up to 40% for Sunday and Monday of next week.

The better rain odds for the upcoming weekend should knock a few degrees off our daytime highs as they come down into the middle-to-upper 80′s.

Rainfall amounts over the next seven days will look to average around half-an-inch, with some areas possibly receiving close to one inch in their rain gauges by this time next week.  

