Memorial Day Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’re starting our Memorial Day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Through the morning, clouds will build across the area as we warm into the upper 70s by mid-morning. This afternoon scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms will be possible as we warm into the mid 80s. Though many of us will not see rain today, it would be a good idea to have a free KLTV or KTRE weather app installed on your smartphone. You’ll be able to check live radar, see the hourly forecast, and view a 24-hour Futurecast with our app. Again, severe storms are not in the forecast, but that’s not to say a shower or storm won’t create hazardous conditions on a lake, and as always, you should seek shelter indoors if there’s lightning nearby. More rain is possible both tomorrow and Wednesday, then Thursday and Friday look dry. Chances for showers and storms return by next weekend though. Temperatures will remain fairly close to normal for late May/early June over the next week, with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s, and morning lows in the upper 60s/low 70s.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

