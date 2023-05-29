Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Queen’s music could sell for $1 billion

FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible sale.
FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible record-breaking sale.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Queen’s music catalog could break records when it sells.

According to a source familiar with the acquisition, Universal Music Group is in talks to buy the rock group’s catalog from Disney Music Group for $1 billion.

The deal could close within a month.

In December 2021, Bruce Springsteen sold his music for $500 million, the highest amount for which a song catalog has ever sold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin HS senior Lance Modisette was one of the drivers involved in the crash.
2nd person has died of injuries from crash that killed Lufkin HS baseball player
Nacogdoches wall wash
Nacogdoches biker groups host wall wash event for veteran memorial
This weekend traditionally sees the highest rates for auto and water-related accidents.
Game wardens patrolling East Texas lakes on Memorial Day weekend
"We need an uncorrupt attorney general."
Former congressman Louie Gohmert shares thoughts on impeachment of AG Paxton
Keep the roads safe for emergency responders and roadside workers

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington...
LIVE: Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis
One person dead in motorcycle wreck in Van Zandt County