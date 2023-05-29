Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another lovely but warm day as highs for most topped off in the upper 80s, with a few folks even seeing 90 degrees for a couple hours! We’ll stay mild and dry this evening as temps drop into the lower 70s by midnight. Our Memorial Day starts off in the middle 60s with mostly sunny and DRY skies, but if you have any outdoor plans for the afternoon then you’ll want to keep a close eye on the weather. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the heat of the day, meaning some could deal with heavy rain and thunder while others stay totally dry. Don’t feel like you need to cancel any of your outdoor plans tomorrow, just be sure to keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App and have somewhere indoors to get to quickly if you start to hear the thunder rumble. Similar rain chances are expected for Tuesday, so keep the umbrella close. Other than an isolated daily shower or thundershower, skies look to trend mostly dry Wednesday through Saturday of next week. With drier conditions and extra sunshine, temperatures will trend warmer each day, placing highs for most near 90 degrees for Thursday and Friday. Better coverage of pop-up showers and thundershowers is expected for next Sunday, and that will help knock our afternoon temperatures down a couple degrees. Have a safe Memorial Day tomorrow, and please remember the sacrifice given to us by our fallen soldiers so that many of us can enjoy this three day weekend.

