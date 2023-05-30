City councilman and son save person from overturned burning car in Log Cabin

LOG CABIN, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been reported injured in a single vehicle incident in which the vehicle overturned and caught on fire near Log Cabin on Monday.

According to the Log Cabin Fire Department, they were notified of a vehicle that had left the roadway, upside down, and on fire. Department members reported hearing that a passenger was trapped inside the vehicle.

City councilmember Aaron Scott and his son Blake, along with passing drivers were able to free the entrapped occupant before the vehicle caught on fire, according to authorities.

The Log Cabin Fire Department and Eustace FD extinguished the fire. The injured occupant was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Caney Fire Department assisted in this incident.

(Log Cabin Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.