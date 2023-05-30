Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Food Bank CEO announces retirement date

(East Texas Food Bank)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane announced he will be retiring at the end of ETFB’s fiscal year early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release issued by the ETFB, Chief Executive Officer Dennis Cullinane will retire on June 30, 2023.

Cullinane served as Board Chair of Feeding Texas and Board Chair of the Collaborative for Fresh Produce among many other community and national boards and committees. Under his leadership, ETFB was recognized as Non-Profit of the Year by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and twice by the Better Business Bureau.

“The ETFB board is very thankful for the 13 years of service Dennis has provided,” said Jeff Johnston, chair of the ETFB board. “During his tenure, ETFB doubled its meal distribution where today we are providing 27 million meals to 117,300 households in 26 counties in East Texas. He led us through the pandemic where ETFB saw tremendous need with long lines of people seeking food assistance, some for the first time.”

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the CEO of such an incredible organization since 2010,” said Dennis Cullinane. “I am thankful for all of the relationships and partnerships we have built and know ETFB will continue to thrive with the strong team that we have built.”

The ETFB Board of Directors has formed a search committee and hired a firm to help search for a qualified replacement for Cullinane.

