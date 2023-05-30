Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a mild start with temperatures in the 60s and a few clouds.  Expect a warm, humid afternoon with more scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up after lunchtime.  Temperatures will reach the mid 80s today and fall into the 70s as the rain comes to an end this evening.  More of the same tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible by afternoon.  The chances for rain drop off to only slight chances Thursday and Friday as temperatures climb to near 90 degrees.  Then, better rain chances this weekend, drop temperatures back to the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

