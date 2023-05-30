Rain chances taper down as we head through the back half of the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - For the second day in a row, we have seen a few heavy downpours develop and pop-up with the heating of the day across deep east Texas.

These scattered downpours will be in a weakening trend and will wane by sundown, giving way to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 60′s.

Slightly drier air on Wednesday will drop our rain chance down to 20%, as any rain we do see on First Alert Radar will be more isolated in nature than the past couple of days.

With a ridge of high pressure expected to build overhead from Thursday through Friday, we will be back under partly-to-mostly sunny skies and dry conditions with highs warming to around 90-degrees, which is right on par for where we should be as we enter the month of June.

There are signs that this ride of high pressure breaks down this weekend, though, opening up the door for scattered showers and thunderstorms to re-enter the picture across the Piney Woods.

We have the rain chance on Saturday at 40% before it goes up to 60% on Sunday. An upper level disturbance moving through Texas this weekend should add ample lift in our atmosphere to give us better rain coverage throughout east Texas.

While not everyone is guaranteed to see rain, those that do may get in on some locally heavy downpours with some rumbles of thunder to go along with it. This could certainly alter some of those outdoor plans you may have in place.

The better rain odds for the upcoming weekend should knock a few degrees off our daytime highs as they come down into the middle-to-upper 80′s.

Rainfall amounts over the next seven days will look to average around one inch in many of our deep east Texas communities.

