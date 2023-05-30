Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texarkana inmate found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead

By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Texarkana was found unresponsive Sunday, May 28 around 2:45 a.m.

The U.S. Department of Justice says staff immediately started to perform life-saving measures and called for EMS personnel to respond. The inmate, Caleb Adams, 26, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The FBI was notified of the death.

Adams was sentenced in the Western District of Missouri to serve five years for child porn charges. He had been in jail at FCI Texarkana since Oct. 24, 2022. The DOJ says this is a low security facility that currently houses 1,033 male inmates.

