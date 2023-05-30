Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texas toddler hospitalized with fractures on his legs, head concussion

Justin David Garcia, 25, and Brandy Nicole Laurel, 24, have been charged with grievous bodily...
Justin David Garcia, 25, and Brandy Nicole Laurel, 24, have been charged with grievous bodily harm to a child.(Telemundo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TELEMUNDO TEXAS) - Authorities in Bexar County have arrested a man and a woman in connection to what investigators say was an apparent cycle of abuse to the woman’s three-year-old son, who is in the hospital, according to Telemundo Texas.

Justin David Garcia, 25, and Brandy Nicole Laurel, 24, are accused of grievous bodily injury to a child, after an investigation that began at the beginning of May when authorities were notified when the boy arrived at a local hospital with “various injuries to the head and face,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

According to Salazar, the boy was also taken in April to the local hospital.

“We are not talking about minor injuries,” said Salazar, adding that the ailments were in various stages of healing, a sign of possible repeated abuse.

As of May 3, Child Protection Services have placed the child with another family member while having supervised visits with his mom and her boyfriend. However, on May 21, Salazar says the child was taken to a hospital in Dimmit County by his mother and her boyfriend, where medical personnel discovered four fractures in the legs.

“At that time,” the sheriff added, “the boy was unable to walk and had bruises on the vertex of his skull.”

According to authorities, the injuries could have possibly been a result of a grappling motion intended to cause “excruciating pain.”

The boy had to undergo surgery to avoid losing the use of his legs and remains hospitalized, according to Salazar.

Salazar stated Lauren and Garcia will probably also be charged in Dimmitt County as well.

It is also possible that charges could be brought against the family members who were supposed to be caring for the child when they allegedly handed him over to his attackers.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from the scene of the incident.
TDCJ bus carrying 5 inmates crashes in Trinity County
Log cabin fire wreck
City councilman and son save person from overturned burning car in Log Cabin
egg prices down
East Texans see egg prices drop following reduced demand
The city provided the water to distribute to affected residents and will give more away...
Firefighters distribute water to residents as boil water notice continues in Crockett
WATCH: 3 suspects rob Houston convenience store at gunpoint
WATCH: 3 suspects rob Houston convenience store at gunpoint

Latest News

The Texas Capitol in Austin on Oct. 19, 2021.
Texas House, Senate move quickly in special session
SFA Fatal Crash Hearing
SFA fatal crash hearing focuses on cell phone, person of interest
Number of students eligible for graduation rises at Marlin High School
Number of students eligible for graduation rises at Marlin High School
egg prices down
East Texans see egg prices drop following reduced demand
Texas House, Senate move quickly in special session