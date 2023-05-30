Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TDCJ bus carrying 5 inmates crashes in Trinity County

Image from the scene of the incident.
Image from the scene of the incident.(Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A prison bus transporting five inmates was in a minor crash in Trinity County Tuesday.

A Facebook post from Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said that the bus was on Hwy 287 at the time of the crash, which he described as minor. According to Wallace, all five inmates are accounted for, and none sustained life-threatening injuries.

According to the post, the inmates are being taken to another facility until a TDCJ bus can arrive.

