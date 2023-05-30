Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: 3 suspects rob Houston convenience store at gunpoint

The men first acted like customers, but then pulled out handguns began demanding money from the employees. Credit: Houston Police Department / BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

On Monday, March 13, 2023 at around 5:30 pm, three unknown males entered a convenience store, located at the 300 block of W. Alabama, Houston, Texas. The males first acted like customers, but then pulled out handguns began demanding money from the employees and customers.

One of the suspects jumped over the counter and forced the employee to open the cash register. Once the suspects had the money, they fled the location in a black four-door sedan.

