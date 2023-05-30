WATCH: Financial expert explains debt ceiling, inflation, ‘hot economy’
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Just what is the debt ceiling and why does it need to be raised? What is a “hot economy” and why is it bad? How does the rise in interest rates affect regular Americans versus mega corporations? These questions and more are discussed as East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler speaks with financial expert Matthew Carbray.
