Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Financial expert explains debt ceiling, inflation, ‘hot economy’

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Just what is the debt ceiling and why does it need to be raised? What is a “hot economy” and why is it bad? How does the rise in interest rates affect regular Americans versus mega corporations? These questions and more are discussed as East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler speaks with financial expert Matthew Carbray.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead in motorcycle wreck in Van Zandt County
SFA becomes 14th affiliate of UT system
Lufkin HS senior Lance Modisette was one of the drivers involved in the crash.
2nd person has died of injuries from crash that killed Lufkin HS baseball player
The Texas Capitol in Austin is seen behind parking garage lights on the evening of April 18,...
Republican priority bills fail as tensions persist between Texas House and Senate
Nacogdoches wall wash
Nacogdoches biker groups host wall wash event for veteran memorial

Latest News

WATCH: 3 suspects rob Houston convenience store at gunpoint
WATCH: 3 suspects rob Houston convenience store at gunpoint
East Texas Food Bank CEO announces retirement date
Lufkin community holds Memorial Day ceremony
Lufkin community holds Memorial Day ceremony, places symbolic wreath on VFW memorial
Log cabin fire wreck
City councilman and son save person from overturned burning car in Log Cabin