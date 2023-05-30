Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texans see egg prices drop following reduced demand

The prices of certain grocery items have begun to decline.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The prices of certain grocery items have begun to decline.

If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you might have noticed the cost of eggs. Prices have gone down significantly since the record highs in January. KLTV’s Kristine Guevara spoke with David Anderson with Texas A&M AgriLife who explained that it stems from higher supplies outpacing the demand.

